Austin Gunn Asks For ‘Many Men’ Song For His Entrance, Needs To Work on Phrasing

In a post on Twitter, Austin Gunn tweeted that he wanted the song ‘Many Men’ by 50 Cent for the Gunns’ entrance, but he phrased it awkwardly.

Very awkwardly.

He wrote: “Insert Many Men.”

As you might expect, this led to many people dunking on him, even his own co-workers. Anthony Bowens included a photo of himself reacting in shock.

Nyla Rose wrote: “Trust me the best you’re gonna do is two maybe three if you stretch and try it from the side.”

Austin eventually realized what he did and added: “ok maybe I need to rephrase this: I MEANT PLAY “MANY MEN” THE SONG THE SONGGGGG THE SONGGG. stop bullying me!! After tonight, I will choose my words more carefully.”

SHUT UP

SHUT UP — Top Shelf Gunn (@theaustingunn) August 8, 2023

Trust me the best you’re gonna do is two maybe three if you stretch and try it from the side — 🪓NYLA ROSE (THE REAL ONE) 🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) August 9, 2023

NYLLLAAAA — Top Shelf Gunn (@theaustingunn) August 9, 2023

ok maybe I need to rephrase this: I MEANT PLAY “MANY MEN” THE SONG THE SONGGGGG THE SONGGG stop bullying me!! https://t.co/qjedbBpZz8 — Top Shelf Gunn (@theaustingunn) August 8, 2023