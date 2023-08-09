wrestling / News
Austin Gunn Asks For ‘Many Men’ Song For His Entrance, Needs To Work on Phrasing
In a post on Twitter, Austin Gunn tweeted that he wanted the song ‘Many Men’ by 50 Cent for the Gunns’ entrance, but he phrased it awkwardly.
Very awkwardly.
He wrote: “Insert Many Men.”
As you might expect, this led to many people dunking on him, even his own co-workers. Anthony Bowens included a photo of himself reacting in shock.
Nyla Rose wrote: “Trust me the best you’re gonna do is two maybe three if you stretch and try it from the side.”
Austin eventually realized what he did and added: “ok maybe I need to rephrase this: I MEANT PLAY “MANY MEN” THE SONG THE SONGGGGG THE SONGGG. stop bullying me!! After tonight, I will choose my words more carefully.”
*insert Many Men* pic.twitter.com/RHScAjQpGn
— Top Shelf Gunn (@theaustingunn) August 8, 2023
— Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) August 8, 2023
SHUT UP
SHUT UP
— Top Shelf Gunn (@theaustingunn) August 8, 2023
Trust me the best you’re gonna do is two maybe three if you stretch and try it from the side
— 🪓NYLA ROSE (THE REAL ONE) 🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) August 9, 2023
NYLLLAAAA
— Top Shelf Gunn (@theaustingunn) August 9, 2023
— colten gunn (@coltengunn) August 9, 2023
ok maybe I need to rephrase this:
I MEANT PLAY “MANY MEN” THE SONG THE SONGGGGG THE SONGGG
stop bullying me!! https://t.co/qjedbBpZz8
— Top Shelf Gunn (@theaustingunn) August 8, 2023
after tonight, I will choose my words more
carefully pic.twitter.com/ecEB3TeO12
— Top Shelf Gunn (@theaustingunn) August 9, 2023
