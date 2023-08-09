wrestling / News

Austin Gunn Asks For ‘Many Men’ Song For His Entrance, Needs To Work on Phrasing

August 9, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The GunnsGunn Club Austin Colton Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, Austin Gunn tweeted that he wanted the song ‘Many Men’ by 50 Cent for the Gunns’ entrance, but he phrased it awkwardly.

Very awkwardly.

He wrote: “Insert Many Men.

As you might expect, this led to many people dunking on him, even his own co-workers. Anthony Bowens included a photo of himself reacting in shock.

Nyla Rose wrote: “Trust me the best you’re gonna do is two maybe three if you stretch and try it from the side.

Austin eventually realized what he did and added: “ok maybe I need to rephrase this: I MEANT PLAY “MANY MEN” THE SONG THE SONGGGGG THE SONGGG. stop bullying me!! After tonight, I will choose my words more carefully.

