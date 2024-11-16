Austin Theory Was Happy His Full Ring Name Was Restored

– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, WWE Superstar Austin Theory discussed his ring name reverting back to Austin Theory again in 2022 after it was previously shortened to only “Theory.” Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“On the main roster it was funny like walking in one day and just here’s what you’re doing today and somebody gives it to me and I read it and it’s like, ‘wait Theory?'” Theory chuckled. “‘Like I’m just Theory now?’ and the guy’s like, ‘yeah I thought they would have told you,’ I’m like, you know nobody was going to tell me. So I had to go have a conversation about that, figure out what it was but we got it back on track. We’re back to Austin Theory.”