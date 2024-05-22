Austin Theory On Being Praised By Randy Orton, Potentially Facing Orton In the Ring

Austin Theory was recently singled out for praise by Randy Orton, and Theory says the praise was inspirational to him. Orton said in a recent interview that he considered Theory a future megastar, and Theory reflected on the comments in an appearance on the Battleground Podcast. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On being praised by Orton: “Well, I know a thing about killing legends myself. It’s Randy Orton. I mean, what has Randy Orton not done in WWE? A 14-time WWE Champion, a man with just a crazy resume and somebody that everyone in the locker room well respects. Anytime you get words like that from Randy Orton, you better make sure you’re working and you’re pushing yourself because he ain’t wrong about anything he said. He’s speaking the truth, and it is on my end to hold up that end. I appreciate what Randy said and this is just where my mentality is.”

On Orton and Kevin Owens potentially chasing WWE Tag Team Championships: “Coming down the road, if Randy’s there, I won’t have any sympathy, though. Because, these Tag Team Championships — I know he likes running around with Kevin Owens, if they decide to come our way, Just remember Randy what you said. Remember all those things you said. Because you said you weren’t where you were at when you were my age. So just remember that.”