– WWE US Champion Austin Theory appeared on The Big Mad Morning Show this week ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event. Theory discussed getting to share the ring with Steve Austin at last year’s WrestleMania 38 event. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Austin Theory on sharing the ring with Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38: “It is pretty wild how things have turned out for me,. There have been a lot of those moments. Even looking back to when I was in the ring at WrestleMania with Stone Cold Steve Austin and getting stunned. That was pretty wild. You look at, even when I won the United States Championship for the first time and that made me the youngest United States Champion, or climbing the top of the ladder in Las Vegas and becoming the youngest Mr. Money in the Bank. All those moments are just wild. Even this past Monday, main eventing Raw 30 with Bobby Lashley and retaining my United States Championship and being in the main event, it’s something you couldn’t have planned out when you are young.”

On being put in such a position: “I think I definitely have to take in the fact of, ‘Wow, this is Stone Cold Steve Austin’ or ‘Woah, this is a huge moment’ or it’s somebody I’ve watched growing up that inspired me. For me, it comes that point of, and I’ve always been this way, you’re here for a reason, you’re in this spot for a reason and there is always that ‘click’ that comes in of ‘it’s time to go to work and perform for the crowd and give them the best entertainment possible.’ For me, there’s definitely that side of having a ball and on a thrill ride, but at the same time, I was put in that position for a reason and I have to keep my head up.”