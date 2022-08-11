Austin Vanderford Interested In Doing More Wrestling Once His MMA Career Ends

Austin Vanderford has made a few appearances on AEW TV alongside his wife Paige VanZant, and the Bellator fighter would be interested in doing more with the company. Vanderford recently talked with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald about his experiences on AEW TV and more, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On his AEW experience: “It was fun. I came up being a wrestling fan and growing up, watching that and getting to meet some of the guys that we got to meet has been a lot of fun. Of course my wife is signed to AEW, and her fight is a week after me, so she’ll take care of business and then I’d imagine she’d get right back into wrestling and get some more stuff going. So it’s been a really fun experience, honestly, and I look forward to more of it.”

On Dan Lambert getting him to appear: “Yeah, to get started, it was literally like a Tuesday, he was like, ‘Hey, would you guys want to come and hop on the jet and go do a wrestling event? I got this good shtick going.” I was like yeah, that’d be awesome, man. So we did it, and then it turned into, ‘Hey, we’re going back next week, you wanna come? Let’s keep this story [going], and so we just kept doing it. It honestly has been so much fun, and the wrestling world, nah, it’s crazy. It’s intense, it’s really fun. It’s physical. Those guys work really, really hard, and unless you go in there and do it, you don’t understand, but I have a tremendous amount of their work ethic and what those guys go out there and do.”

On potentially doing more in wrestling: “It’s a lot of fun, man. I really hope to get more involved in stuff once I’m done fighting and all that.”

On possibly working with VanZant in AEW: “I mean, I would love to. We definitely, like I stated before about having the respect for what those guys go out and do, I gotta put in a lot of work, as well as her, to get to that level to be able to go out there and do it. But yeah, I would love to. It’s a lot of fun, and I really hope to get more involved once I’m done.”