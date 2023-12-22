Authors Of Pain Reportedly Planned For WWE TV Return Soon

The Authors of Pain’s return to WWE TV is planned to happen soon, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that there is a working plan to have them return to TV soon. The plan as of now is to have them appear on Smackdown, though that is not finalized.

It was reported at the start of the year that WWE was interested in having them back. A report in August said that they had been signed for a while.

The report notes that Paul Ellering has been expected to join the two on TV.