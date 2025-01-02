Axiom Discusses Potentially Going To Spain With WWE

– During a recent interview with Vicente Beltrán and ViBe Sports, WWE NXT Superstar Axiom discussed potentially touring his home country of Spain with WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“I cannot recall whether the show I went to in Leganes was in 2006 or 2007, but I remember the main event of that show being Great Khali & Finlay against Batista & Rey Mysterio. I was about 10 or 11 years old and I remember watching Rey Mysterio and hoped he would call me to the ring to help because Khali & Finlay were cheating a lot. It would mean a lot to me, as someone from Vallecas in Madrid who joined WWE and is an NXT Tag Champion, and it would be a full circle moment for me. It would be me telling that kid to put a mask on and he would meet his idols.”

Axiom currently holds the NXT Tag Team Titles with Fraxiom tag team partner, Nathan Frazer.