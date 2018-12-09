wrestling / News
AXS TV Releases Trailer For Women of Wrestling Series
December 9, 2018 | Posted by
– AXS TV has released a new trailer for their Women of Wrestling series. The show premieres on January 18th on the cable channel. You can see the promo below.
The eight-episode series will feature thirty-five female wrestlers according to the original announcement in October including Tessa Blanchard, The Beast, Stephy Slays, Jungle Grrrl, Beverly Hills Babe, Faith the Lioness, Princess Aussie, and more.
From the founder of the ’80s hit TV series and cult classic GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling), comes “WOW-Women Of Wrestling” (WOW) – the only nationally televised all-female professional wrestling series. Coming Friday, January 18th to AXS TV! 😈💪🏼 #womenofwrestling pic.twitter.com/V6WBzKP6lH
— AXS TV (@AXSTV) December 8, 2018