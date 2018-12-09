AXS TV Releases Trailer For Women of Wrestling Series

– AXS TV has released a new trailer for their Women of Wrestling series. The show premieres on January 18th on the cable channel. You can see the promo below.

The eight-episode series will feature thirty-five female wrestlers according to the original announcement in October including Tessa Blanchard, The Beast, Stephy Slays, Jungle Grrrl, Beverly Hills Babe, Faith the Lioness, Princess Aussie, and more.