WWE News: Backlash Watch-Along Video Online, Ron Simmons Photo Shoot Episode Set For This Week
June 14, 2020
– The Watch-Along video for WWE Backlash is online. You can check out the video below featuring Big Show, Mandy Rose, and more watching and reacting to the PPV as it airs:
– Wrestling Inc reports that the Ron Simmons episode of WWE Photo Shoot will air Friday night on the WWE Network at 9:30 PM ET. The episode was delayed from its original scheduled February air date.
