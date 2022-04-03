Backstage Details on WrestleMania 38’s In-Ring Return for Steve Austin

– Fightful Select has a report with some additional backstage details on Stone Cold Steve Austin making his in-ring return in the main event of last night’s WrestleMania 38. Austin faced Kevin Owens in an impromptu No Holds Barred Match in a winning effort.

According to the report, Owens was informed of the plans of a matchup with Austin as far back as January, which is around the time it was pitched to Austin.

Several WWE sources stated the match itself was kept fairly tight-lipped. It’s said that Vince McMahon informed producers they would be told exactly what to do close to the day of the show, and McMahon was adamant that the producers make sure Austin was comfortable with the plans.

Additionally, WWE officials have reportedly been hopeful that Austin will make another appearance for Night 2 in a backstage segment. However, Austin appearing on Sunday’s show is said to still be up in the air as of last night.

As previously reported, Kevin Owens re-signed with WWE for a multi-year deal last December. Per Fightful’s report, a WrestleMania match and/or program with Steve Austin were not part of WWE’s negotiations with Owens to keep him with the company.