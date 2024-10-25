Backstage Details On Recent AEW World Title Changes, How Far in Advance They Were Planned

The AEW World title has changed hands three times this year, with Swerve Strickland, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley all winning it. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that while it was leaked that Darby Allin was getting a World title run, that actually was never the plan for this year.

The WON notes that Swerve to Danielson to a heel Mox was always the plan. The plans were made before Moxley won the IWGP World title back in April. The only people who were supposed to know were Tony Khan, Moxley, Danielson and Allin. Danielson didn’t want to become champion and had to be talked into it by Khan. Khan’s reasoning was that a Danielson title win would be the best moment at the biggest show of the year.

Danielson chose WrestleDream as his last show, although it the date wasn’t always set, losing to Moxley was always the plan. Meanwhile, the new version of the Blackpool Combat Club is a Mox idea.