– At AEW Full Gear in November, Bobby Lashley pulled off a dominant victory over former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. While it appeared Strickland was in the midst of a big feud with Lashley and The Hurt Syndicate, AEW has since pivoted, putting Swerve against Ricochet, and Lashley and Shelton Benjamin went after the AEW Tag Team Titles. During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on AEW’s rumored plans for resuming the Bobby Lashley vs. Swerve Strickland feud.

According to Meltzer, AEW decided to “table” the feud for now, but they plan on going back to the Lashley vs. Strickland feud later in the year. The plan will reportedly see the feud resume in a few months, but it remains to be seen how things will play out.

On this week’s Dynamite, Bobby Lashley and Hurt Syndicate teammate Shelton Benjamin beat Private Party to become the new AEW Tag Team Champions. Also on this week’s show, Swerve Strickland picked up a win over AR Fox.