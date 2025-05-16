Backstage Note On Possible Plans To Turn Cody Rhodes Heel in WWE

In an interview last month, The Rock claimed that WWE could revisit the storyline of Cody Rhodes giving his soul to the Rock down the road. However, it was reported at the time that WWE sources denied this. It was noted that the story was pitched to Cody, but John Cena ended up getting selected instead.

Fightful Select notes that when the angle was pitched to Rhodes, those closest to him were not a fan for ‘many reasons’. This included the live gates, merchandise and ticket sales WWE had been generating with Rhodes as a babyface, as he was still getting huge pops.

While Rock said WWE could revisit the story, as of last month there were no plans to make Rhodes a heel. WWE has plans to keep him a babyface for the rest of the year at least. Sources said they didn’t want to put a lot of focus on it, but several people were against the idea of Rhodes turning heel due to how good business has been with him as a top babyface.