Backstage Notes for WWE Plans on NXT TakeOver the Day After SummerSlam 2021

– As previously reported, Triple H said during today’s media conference call for NXT TakeOver: In Your House that a SummerSlam weekend edition of TakeOver is currently a work in progress. PWInsider reported that WWE has August 22 as the date listed for the next TakeOver internally. Fightful Select has some additional details on the upcoming TakeOver plans.

Fightful and Jon Alba on last night’s edition of the Living the Gimmick Podcast are also reporting that August 22 is the current date scheduled for the next edition of TakeOver. The Fightful report notes that the plan for the event would be to hold it at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida rather than Las Vegas, where SummerSlam is being held that weekend.

Fightful reports that scheduling this NXT TakeOver in Orlando at CWC gives WWE some flexibility in case they decide to move it to a different location.

SummerSlam 2021 is currently set for Saturday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium.