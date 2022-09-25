wrestling / News

Backstage Notes From Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Tapings (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

September 24, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling 20 Years Logo D'Lo Brown Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

PWInsider has several notes from tonight’s Impact Wrestling taping, which will include the last two episodes before Bound for Glory.

– Joe Hendry and Delirious are backstage. Joe Hendry recently signed with the company. Delirious is expected to wrestle.

– Allie Katch is also backstage. She will have a Monster’s Ball match with Masha Slamovich in the main event of Thursday’s episode.

– Bobby Fish is backstage but is not planned to wrestle.

– The Call Your Shot Gauntlet will likely be added to Bound for Glory on October 7.

