Backstage Notes From Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Tapings (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

PWInsider has several notes from tonight’s Impact Wrestling taping, which will include the last two episodes before Bound for Glory.

– Joe Hendry and Delirious are backstage. Joe Hendry recently signed with the company. Delirious is expected to wrestle.

– Allie Katch is also backstage. She will have a Monster’s Ball match with Masha Slamovich in the main event of Thursday’s episode.

– Bobby Fish is backstage but is not planned to wrestle.

– The Call Your Shot Gauntlet will likely be added to Bound for Glory on October 7.