wrestling / News
Backstage Notes From Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Tapings (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
September 24, 2022 | Posted by
PWInsider has several notes from tonight’s Impact Wrestling taping, which will include the last two episodes before Bound for Glory.
– Joe Hendry and Delirious are backstage. Joe Hendry recently signed with the company. Delirious is expected to wrestle.
– Allie Katch is also backstage. She will have a Monster’s Ball match with Masha Slamovich in the main event of Thursday’s episode.
– Bobby Fish is backstage but is not planned to wrestle.
– The Call Your Shot Gauntlet will likely be added to Bound for Glory on October 7.
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho On Wrestling At 51, Criticism Of Him ‘Holding Down’ Talent
- More Backstage Details On Malakai Black & Other AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Being Contacted By WWE, AEW Stars Asking For Releases
- Note On How Much MJF Is Rumored To Be Earning In AEW
- Kevin Nash Says CM Punk Is ‘Tired’, Calls Him A ‘Bit of a Prick’ & Tells Him To ‘Shut The F*ck Up’