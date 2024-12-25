– As previously reported, WWE filmed the New Year’s Eve edition of WWE NXT TV on December 19. Fightful Select has additional notes from last week’s TV tapings. As noted, Shotzi was in action at the tapings. Last week’s December 19 TV taping reportedly had the internal title of “New Year’s Eve.

– Fightful notes that Shotzi had an injury scare during her match, where she teamed with Gigi Dolin in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match against the teams of Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson and Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Shotzi reportedly had a “Lita-esque” landing when performing a suicide dive. However, it’s said there was no indication she was hurt backstage after performing the spot. She was able to complete the match without issue.

– Also at the WWE NXT tapings, Kelani Jordan beat Lola Vice in a singles match. After the bout, Cora Jade tried to attack Vice with a Kendo Stick, and Stephanie Vaquer made the save. Some fans on social media speculated the result meant she was being called up tot he main roster. Fightful notes that Vice’s lost is not meant to write her out of NXT. The angle was reportedly done to help set up her next feud.

– Additionally, Fightful reports that the Dion Lennox vs. Ashante Thee Adonis match that airs on tonight’s broadcast was originally pitched as a mixed tag team match meant to also feature Karmen Petrovic and Nikkita Lyons.