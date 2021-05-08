wrestling / News
Backstage Notes on Latest WWE Tryouts at Performance Center, Indie Talents in Attendance
– PWInsider has an update on WWE tryouts for the Performance Center. According to the report, there was a tryout in the past week for female talents at the WWE Performance Center.
Per the report, a number of talents at the tryout came from outside the wrestling business. The reported indie wrestlers who were at the tryout were Ava Everett and Tesha Price. Price previously appeared on AEW Dark.
Additionally, the official website for the WWE PC has added the following names to the roster: Anthony Henry, Bronson Rechsteiner (son of Rick Steiner), Camron Clay, Chance Barrow, Christian Bringham, Christian Hubble, Cora Jade, Franky Monet, Gigi Dolin, Jennifer Catu Iglesias, Joe Ariola, Karissa Rivera, Matrick Belton, Parker Bordeaux, Sajana George, Taylor Grado, Zoey Stark and Zaya Ramier.
