wrestling / News
Notes on Producers for Last Week’s Post-Elimination Chamber WWE Raw & SmackDown Shows
– Fightful Select has a report with details on the assigned producers for last week’s episodes of WWE Raw and SmackDown. First up, here is the list of producers for last week’s episode of Raw:
* Brock Lesnar’s promo segment was produced by Jamie Noble (aka James Gibson).
* Petey Williams handled the Finn Balor and Tommaso Ciampa tag team match against The Dirty Dawgs.
* Adam Pearce and Kenny Dykstra produced the Miz TV segment that featured celebrity guest Logan Paul.
* WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced the Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki ASH match.
* Joseph Park (aka Abyss) produced the match featuring Damian Priest vs. Shelton Benjamin.
* Park also produced the 24/7 title segment with Dana Brooke and Reggie
* Pat Buck produced the segment with Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop match and the promo with Becky Lynch.
* Jamie Noble produced the RK-Bro vs. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins tag team match.
Next, here is the list of producers assigned for last Friday’s episode of SmackDown:
* Pat BUck produced the promo segment with Ronda Rousey.
* Petey Williams produced The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) vs. Los Lotharios (Angel and Humberto).
* Molly Holly produced Xia Li making her SmackDown in-ring debut against Natalya.
* Adam Pearce produced Sasha Banks vs. Shotzi.
* The Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville segment was produced by Shane Helms.
* The Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar contract signing segment was handled by Michael Hayes.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Reveals Unused Angle WWE Pitched That Made Him Uncomfortable
- Note On Where AJ Styles’ New WWE Deal Ranks Among Top Stars, Note On if AEW Showed Interest
- The WRLD on GCW Reportedly Not A Success On PPV, Decent On FITE
- Note on Why Brock Lesnar Smashed Open His Pod at WWE Elimination Chamber