Notes on Producers for Last Week’s Post-Elimination Chamber WWE Raw & SmackDown Shows

– Fightful Select has a report with details on the assigned producers for last week’s episodes of WWE Raw and SmackDown. First up, here is the list of producers for last week’s episode of Raw:

* Brock Lesnar’s promo segment was produced by Jamie Noble (aka James Gibson).

* Petey Williams handled the Finn Balor and Tommaso Ciampa tag team match against The Dirty Dawgs.

* Adam Pearce and Kenny Dykstra produced the Miz TV segment that featured celebrity guest Logan Paul.

* WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced the Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki ASH match.

* Joseph Park (aka Abyss) produced the match featuring Damian Priest vs. Shelton Benjamin.

* Park also produced the 24/7 title segment with Dana Brooke and Reggie

* Pat Buck produced the segment with Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop match and the promo with Becky Lynch.

* Jamie Noble produced the RK-Bro vs. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins tag team match.

Next, here is the list of producers assigned for last Friday’s episode of SmackDown:

* Pat BUck produced the promo segment with Ronda Rousey.

* Petey Williams produced The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) vs. Los Lotharios (Angel and Humberto).

* Molly Holly produced Xia Li making her SmackDown in-ring debut against Natalya.

* Adam Pearce produced Sasha Banks vs. Shotzi.

* The Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville segment was produced by Shane Helms.

* The Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar contract signing segment was handled by Michael Hayes.