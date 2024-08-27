– Fightful Select has some additional notes for the Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) 12th Anniversary event. The event drew a reported 3,927 fans. Also, spirits were reportedly high after the event. Several sources close to the show pointed about the drawing power of two British wrestlers in the main event. The main event saw Luke Jacobs beat Michael Oku to win the British Heavyweight Title.

– Fightful also reports that Saraya’s appearance during the show wasn’t planned in advance. She was present to support her brother Ricky Knight Jr., when the idea of her being involved for Knight’s entrance was suggested. Another AEW star who was backstage at the event was Ospreay. He reportedly produced the Cut Throat Collective’s No DQ Match against Team RevPro.

– Additionally, Fightful notes that Grado’s appearance during the pre-show was planned out last week. His appearance was used to let fans know his one-man show would not begin until the RevPro event ended.

– RIOT and Progress Wrestling show’s over the weekend were also sold out. Fightful reports that Progress sources praised Tom Campbell for trying to make it through Monday’s show after losing his voice. Rufus Hound was then notified that he’d be taking over for Campbell during the Rhio vs. Session Moth Martina match. Hound was also praised backstage for taking the change in stride.

– Lastly, Cara Noir’s Progress return was reportedly kept very quiet. Fightful reports that the secrecy was comparable to WWE prior to a big return or debut.