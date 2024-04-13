– Fightful Select has some additional backstage notes on last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Tama Tonga made his WWE debut last night, joining The Bloodline and helping Solo Sikoa beat down and punish Jimmy Uso. According to Fightful, Tama Tonga was seen backstage last night, and he wasn’t hidden throughout the day before making his debut.

Additionally, WWE officials were reportedly happy with the reaction Tama Tonga received on TV for his debut, considering he didn’t have much in the way of national television exposure before last night.

– Additionally, WWE internally listed producers for multiple promo segments that didn’t involve any physical interactions, which usually isn’t the case.