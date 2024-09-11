– Fightful Select has some additional notes from this week’s editions of WWE Raw and NXT. According to the report, WWE utilizing the “local medical facility” terminology on Raw is said to not be a hard and fast rule. WWE has been using that terminology for kayfabe broadcasts and website reports for years.

– Fightful Select also reports that The Bloodline making a surprise appearance on last night’s show was a secret WWE was closely guarding during the TV tapings. The group appeared, attacking The Street Profits during their NXT Tag Team Titles match against Nathan Frazer and Axiom.

– TNA wrestler Alex Hammerstone also made a surprise appearance on last night’s show. He was revealed to be the individual Tony D’Angelo paid off to take out Oba Femi. Fightful reports that Hammerstone was rehearsing in plain sight before last night’s TV tapings, and it appears WWE was not trying to keep his debut a secret.