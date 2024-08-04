– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famers the Steiner Brothers (Rick and Scott Steiner) were in attendance at last night’s WWE SummerSlam 2024 premium live event. WWE shared footage of the Hall of Famers reacting to Bron Breakker winning the Intercontinental Title from Sami Zayn. Breakker is the son of Rick and the nephew of Scott. Fightful Select has an update on Rick Steiner being featured on WWE socials, following his past transphobic comments towards Gisele Shaw that were made during WrestleCon in Los Angeles, which took place on WrestleMania Weekend. The incident led to Steiner being ejected and banned from WrestleCon.

According to Fightful, WWE staff members that Rick Steiner previously fell out of the good graces with the company following his comments. However, Steiner is said to have admitted his wrongdoing and that such an incident would not happen again. It’s also said that Steiner offered an apology to Shaw, but it’s unknown if the two have spoken since the WrestleCon incident. Shaw currently wrestles for TNA, a company that WWE currently has a working relationship with.

The Steiner Brothers were previously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022 inductees.