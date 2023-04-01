UPDATE: PWInsider has some additional details on how Wrestlecon handled the incident after the outlet reached out to WrestleCon promoter Michael Bochicchio. According to the report, WrestleCon did not have the ability to speak to Steiner until earlier this morning. Steiner had left the WrestleCon event earlier yesterday to attend the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Steiner was reportedly informed that he would not be allowed to enter or take part in the remainder of WrestleCon events. WrestleCon also noted that Steiner was brought in by a third-party vendor who purchased Steiner’s table at the event. He was not booked by the convention.

Additionally, WrestleCon is looking to facilitate the two parties speaking about the incident, but it has not yet taken place.

ORIGINAL: As previously reported, Impact Wrestling star Gisele Shaw issued a statement yesterday on Rick Steiner yelling at her with derogatory transphobic language to her yesterday. The WrestleCon Twitter account issued a statement earlier today, apologizing to Shaw for what took place. You can read the statement below:

“WrestleCon regrets the events that took place at yesterday’s convention and apologizes to Gisele Shaw. We aim to promote a safe and inclusive environment for all LGBTQAI+ members of the wrestling community. The issue has been addressed and we hope the remainder of the convention can be a positive experience for all.”

Rick Steiner has not commented on the incident. It is unknown what action took place regarding the incident. According to Shaw’s account, other wrestling legends in attendance watched on as the incident took place and did not get involved. Shaw’s peers at Impact reportedly did get involved and stand up for her.