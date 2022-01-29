Backstage Rumor on Latest Return for WWE Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

– Today is the day of WWE Royal Rumble 2022, and even more rumors are emerging on who might appear for a surprise return later tonight. According to a new rumor from WrestlingNews.co, a WWE source told the outlet that former NXT Women’s and Divas Champion Paige has been cleared for an in-ring return, and she will be appearing as a surprise entrant tonight in the women’s Royal Rumble match.

Paige was previously forced to retire from in-ring competition due to a neck injury several years ago. She’s reportedly been training for months to return to the ring, and she’s been saying that her neck is feeling a lot better.

It’s unknown if her Rumble return is a one-off or if she will be returning to the ring full-time. Her current WWE deal is reportedly set to expire later this June.

Additionally, the report noted that another talent was seen in St. Louis this week, and that person’s return is being kept hidden from everyone. However, the identity of this mystery person is unknown.

The women’s Royal Rumble match at tonight’s event currently has 23 announced participants. That currently leaves seven slots open for surprise entrants.

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 is set for later tonight at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.