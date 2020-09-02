Backstage Rumor on NXT Possibly Moving to a New Night

– According to a new rumor reported by WrestleVotes, it looks like the Wednesday Night Wars could possibly be coming to an end. Talks have reportedly begun that would see NXT move off of Wednesday nights. However, it appears this decision is far from final, and talks on a possible move are still ongoing. You can see the rumor below:

WrestleVotes reported, “Over the past month or so, discussions have transpired regarding NXT moving off Wednesday nights. No decision imminent, however, talks are ongoing. The numbers over the next 2 weeks might have some impact on this decision.”

Some recent preemptions by the NHL and NBA have caused NXT and AEW Dynamite to move to different nights over the last three weeks. This week, NXT aired on Tuesday night due to the NHL. This is also the plan for next week. Meanwhile, the SyFy channel will re-air this week’s NXT later tonight and next week’s episode on September 9, so AEW Dynamite will not be unopposed to wrestling those two weeks.

The developmental WWE brand debuted on the USA Network on September 18. All Elite Wrestling debuted its own two-hour program on TNT on October 2, when NXT began airing for two hours at the same time.