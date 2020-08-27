NXT Viewership Sees Slight Drop This Week, Ratings Steady for Second Unopposed Night

– As previously reported, AEW Dynamite was preempted again this week due to TNT’s NBA playoff coverage. Except all the scheduled NBA playoff games for Wednesday (Aug. 26) night were postponed when players from

from the Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, and Portland Trail Blazers opted not to play to in protest of police brutality, specifically the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake. Due to the previously scheduled preemption, AEW Dynamite did not air last night on TNT, and NXT ran unopposed for the second straight week on the USA Network. Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for NXT this week, with the Wednesday Night War still on a temporary reprieve.

Last week, NXT’s weekly TV show picked up some of the program’s best ratings since February. The show also drew its highest viewership number of 2020 to date with 853,000 viewers for the overnight audience. This week’s episode of NXT finished with an overnight viewership of 824,000. So, it was only a slight drop of 29,000 viewers this week.

Ratings for NXT also held steady. In the key P18-49 demographic, the show drew a 0.24 rating, which is identical to last week’s episode.

As previously noted, the special Saturday night episode of Dynamite that aired on August 22 drew a viewership of 755,000 with a key demo rating of 0.31. This week’s Dynamite is currently scheduled to air later tonight (Aug. 27) at 8:00 pm EST.

NXT only had a slight drop down the Cable Top 150 rankings this week, moving down from No. 23 for last week to No. 24 this week.

FOX News’ coverage of the Republican National Convention topped the ratings for the evening with a 0.80 rating in the key demo. Hannity on FOX News topped the viewership for the night with 7.088 million viewers.

The preemptions won’t be ending this week. NXT’s weekly show is scheduled to switch nights on September 1 due to the NHL playoffs on the USA Network. This means AEW Dynamite is set to run unopposed when it returns to its normal night on Wednesday, September 2. However, the recent NBA playoff game postponements might change plans further for AEW Dynamite, so it will be interesting to see what happens with the ratings numbers in the coming weeks.

Here are the week-by-week AEW-NXT Wednesday Night War numbers, including the Saturday numbers for Dynamite:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 demo rating (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 demo rating (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)

December 11th: AEW 0.28 (778,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (778,000 viewers)

December 18th: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.27 (795,000 viewers)

December 25th: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (831,000 viewers)

January 1st: AEW 0.36 (967,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (548,000)

January 8th: AEW 0.36 (947,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (721,000)

January 15th: AEW 0.38 (940,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (700,000)

January 22nd: AEW 0.35 (871,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (769,000)

January 29nd: AEW 0.34 (828,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (712,000)

February 5th: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (770,000)

February 12th: AEW 0.30 (817,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (757,000)

February 19th: AEW 0.31 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (794,000)

February 26th: AEW 0.30 (865,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (717,000)

March 4th: AEW 0.35 (906,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (718,000)

March 11th: AEW 0.26 (766,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (697,000)

March 18th: AEW 0.35 (932,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (542,000)

March 25th: AEW 0.34 (819,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (669,000)

April 1: AEW 0.25 (685,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (590,000)

April 8: AEW 0.26 (692,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (693,000)

April 15: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (692,000)

April 22: AEW 0.25 (731,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (665,000)

April 29: AEW 0.27 (693,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (637,000)

May 6: AEW 0.28 (732,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (663,000)

May 13: AEW 0.23 (654,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (604,000)

May 20: AEW 0.26 (701,000 viewers), NXT 0.13 (592,000)

May 27: AEW 0.32 (821,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (731,000)

June 3: AEW 0.29 (730,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (715,000)

June 10: AEW 0.23 (677,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (673,000)

June 17: AEW 0.28 (772,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (746,000)

June 24: AEW 0.22 (633,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (786,000)

July 1: AEW 0.29 (748,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (792,000)

July 8: AEW 0.28 (715,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (759,000)

July 15: AEW 0.29 (788,000 viewers), NXT 0.14 (631,000)

July 22: AEW 0.32 (845,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (615,000)

July 29: AEW 0.30 (773,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (707,000)

August 5: AEW 0.36 (901,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (753,000)

August 12: AEW 0.32 (792,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (619,000)

August 19: AEW N/A, NXT 0.24 (853,000)

August 22: AEW 0.31 (755,000 viewers), NXT N/A

August 26: AEW N/A, NXT 0.24 (824,000)