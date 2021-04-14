Backstage Rumor on Another Late Finish Change at WrestleMania 37

– As previously reported, a number of matches at WrestleMania 37 were rumored to have had their finishes altered at the last minute, with Randy Orton vs. The Fiend apparently having the winner changed just hours before Night 2 was set to begin its broadcast. According to a report by Fightful Select, another match that had its finish changed the same weekend as the event was the US title match with Riddle defending his belt against Sheamus.

Ultimately, Sheamus pinned Riddle clean to capture the title. However, Fightful states that Riddle was originally booked to retain the title at the event. Per the report, the result was changed in order to “tentatively” continue the feud between the two.

The following night on Raw, Sheamus did not appear during the three-hour USA Network broadcast. Instead, he was relegated to only appearing on Raw Talk despite having won the title the night before. Meanwhile, Riddle, despite having lost at WrestleMania 37, did appear on Raw, losing a squash match to Bobby Lashley.

According to previous rumor reported by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Riddle lost the title to Sheamus because Riddle was never intended to become the champion in the first place. Riddle was reportedly given the US title only because Keith Lee got pulled from Elimination Chamber, and WWE wanted to get the US title off of Lashley in order to make him WWE World Heavyweight Champion.