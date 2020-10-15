Backstage Rumor on ROH Planning Programming Revamp & Overhaul

– According to a report by Fightful Select, sources within Ring of Honor (ROH) have stated that the company is planning a program revamp. This includes company officials informing new talent that the plan is to rejuvenate the brand and overhaul it “from top to bottom.”

Per the report, ROH’s plan includes revamping the women’s division, which Jonathan Gresham previously took over at the start fo the year. Some of these plans were said to be in motion before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. As a result, they won’t start to take affect until closer to the end of 2020.

Additionally, Delirious has reportedly been reaching out to wrestlers to speak with them about working in ROH. Also, company officials have taken heavy feedback from wrestlers over the course of the last year in order to implement upcoming changes to the show’s overall presentation and production. Some of those recommendations from wrestlers have already been implemented for the weekly ROH TV show for the Pure Championship Tournament.