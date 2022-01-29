Backstage Status Update on Possible WWE Returns for Asuka, Bayley, and Lacey Evans

– PWInsider has an update on the status of WWE Superstars Asuka, Bayley, and Lacey Evans and when they might return to action. According to the report, there has not been word that Asuka is currently in St. Louis for today’s Royal Rumble event. The report noted that Asuka is expected to return from her shoulder injury layoff next month.

According to the report, there’s no word on Bayley being in St. Louis today. The word behind the scenes in WWE is that she’s expected to be cleared to return to action later this March. Bayley has been on the injury shelf since last July after suffering a torn ACL.

With regards to Lacey Evans, she’s reportedly not scheduled to appear at the Royal Rumble tonight. However, Evans has recently been spotted working out at the WWE Performance Center ahead of an expected TV return. There’s no confirmed timeline yet on when Evans might return to TV.

Evans has recently been on maternity leave. She gave birth to her second child last October.