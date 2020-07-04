Backstage Update on Michael Elgin and Sami Callihan Fight at Impact TV Tapings

– As previously reported, a fight is said to have broken out at a previous set of Impact Wrestling TV tapings between Sami Callihan and Michael Elgin. Later on, Impact announced that Elgin would no longer be appearing on Impact Wrestling following his suspension after allegations of sexual misconduct against him emerged. Fightful released a report with additional details on the backstage Elgin and Callihan confrontation.

The fight initially started when Callihan and Elgin disagreed on how to start a match that also involved Ken Shamrock. It’s unknown who “won” the fight, but it apparently got “heated, then physical.” Other talents reportedly stepped in to break it up before Scott D’Amore also stepped in. The fight occurred before the announcement that Elgin and Impact parted ways, and it did not appear to be related to that.

After the altercation, Michael Elgin worked one more match at the TV tapings, picking up a win on Xplosion over Larry D. Callihan and Elgin had worked with each other multiple times before this incident. Elgin is reportedly no longer involved with Impact Wrestling.