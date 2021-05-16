Backstage Update on Don Callis in Impact Wrestling, Role Reportedly Changing in Company

– According to a report by Fightful Select, Don Callis is no longer listed as the Impact Wrestling Executive Vice President on the Anthem Sports & Entertainment website. This was first noted by TNAIW.

Per Fightful’s report, talents within Impact are speculating that Callis’ role has changed or is “significantly changing” at the moment. Additionally, talents in Impact were reportedly led to believe that Callis will continue on in an onscreen role for the promotion.

The details of the change in Callis’ role are still unknown. However, the report notes that Don Callis had has his duties with Impact reduced, and Scott D’Amore is now leading the company behind the scenes. Callis has been serving as co-EVP of Impact since December 2017.