Backstage Update on Drew McIntyre’s WWE Contract Status

– It was initially reported by PWInsider yesterday that Drew McIntyre’s WWE contract is expected to be ending within the next year, and neither side has agreed to a new deal yet. While the deal will not be expiring “imminently,” it is in its final year, and the two sides have not yet come to terms on a new contract as of yet. Additionally, the report notes that both WWE and McIntyre are “not close” in regards to a new contract.

Fightful Select also has an update on McIntyre’s WWE contract status. According to the report, the deal is expected to be up within the next nine months. Also, McIntyre reportedly made it clear that he is going to wait until closer to the expiration date to sign anything as there are multiple “factors” for him to consider.

There are reportedly many contracts in WWE that are likely expiring by the end of the year and in 2024. When AEW emerged in 2019, WWE reportedly signed and locked up multiple talents to five-year contracts around that time. Fightful also notes that before Vince McMahons stepped down from WWE last July 2022, the promotion was planning to wait until closer to the contract expiration dates to talk about renewal deals. However, it’s unknown if that strategy changed under Triple H’s regime.

Fightful says that WWE is eager to keep Drew McIntyre, and they hope to engage in contract negotiations with him later this year.