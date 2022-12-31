Backstage Update on Plans for Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 39

– During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, recorded before last night’s WWE SmackDown, Dave Meltzer reported an update on plans for Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 39 in April. Meltzer stated that a matchup between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch that was originally going to be the plan for WrestleMania 39 is off the table right now.

When Ronda Rousey made her surprise return to WWE last year, the idea in mind was that Rousey would face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38, and then Becky Lynch the following year at WrestleMania 39. According to Meltzer, a Rousey vs. Lynch matchup for WrestleMania 39 is “right now, not the plan” for the event.

One source reportedly told Meltzer that a Lynch vs. Rousey matchup was “very unlikely” for Mania, and another who is said to be well connected to the situation said they heard that plans for a Lynch vs. Rousey match are “dead.”

Notably, Rousey and Lynch are currently on different rosters. Also, WWE underwent a major regime change over the summer when Vince McMahon stepped down as Chairman and CEO, and Triple H took over as the new Chief Creative Officer.

It’s currently unknown who the women will face at WrestleMania 39. On last night’s WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair made a surprise return to WWE and beat Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Flair has been out of action in WWE since losing the title to Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash earlier this year.

WWE WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for April 1-2. The event will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.