Backstage Update on When Bray Wyatt Could Debut in AEW or Impact Wrestling

– This week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on where Windham Rotunda, aka former WWE World & Universal champion Bray Wyatt, may end up next. It’s been previously reported that there was interest in Rotunda from both AEW and Impact Wrestling.

The Observer reported that if Rotunda signs with AEW, his likely debut date would be the Sept. 29 edition of Dynamite, which is being held in Rochester, New York; the home city of the late Brodie Lee. Also, it was reported if Rotunda does not debut for AEW on that date, he would likely debut for Impact Wrestling on October 23.

It should be noted that after WWE confirmed Bray Wyatt’s release on July 31, it was later reported by PWInsider that he was under a 90-day non-compete clause, which was slated to end a week before the original date for AEW Full Gear, which was October 29. However, in the past, some wrestlers have been able to get permission from WWE to get out of their non-compete periods earlier than contractually stipulated or get clearance to work elsewhere before it has expired. For example, Chelsea Green was given clearance by WWE to appear at an ROH event before her non-compete period was over.

It’s unknown if these new dates mean Bray Wyatt may have received clearance to work elsewhere by WWE before his non-compete expires, or if he’s under a different non-compete period than the standard 90 days.