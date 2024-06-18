Backstage Notes On Wyatt Sicks Debut, How They’ll Interact With Storylines

Monday’s episode of WWE RAW ended with the return of Uncle Howdy alongside the brand-new Wyatt Sicks faction that includes the real-life versions of Ramblin’ Rabbit, Huskus The Pig, Mercy The Buzzard, and Abby The Witch, with Nikki Cross playing the role of Abby.

Fightful Select reported WWE not mentioning the name of the group on WWE TV, social media, or the website is by design. Dexter Lumis plays the Mercy The Buzzard-inspired character, Joe Gacy in the gas mask, and Erick Rowan plays the Ramblin’ Rabbit-inspired character, which is something he asked for.

Several others were kept off of WWE TV for months in preparation for the debut. Jey Uso will continue to acknowledge the group. It was said that the group isn’t likely to interact with every program on television as it’s expected within the company that the ramifications will be widespread across various programs, causing a domino effect on the show.

The report noted, “The wide array of talent and people attacked in the story, and the characters who “left” before the show were calculated, planned, and designed for specific reasons.”

One person in WWE noted that “you can’t beat ghosts with wrestling moves,” indicating that it would be too hard to pay that off without doing supernatural things.

WWE was happy with the camera shot and reveal backstage, in addition to how the segment was received. They were also over the moon about the crowd’s reaction in general