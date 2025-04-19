Backstage Update on Rusev & Lana, Rusev Returning To WWE TV

– PWInsider has an update on what’s next for former WWE Superstars Rusev and Lana. As previously reported, Lana signed a WWE Legends contract. Also, Rusev is said to have signed to return to WWE.

PWInsider reports that Rusev and Lana were both seen in Las Vegas earlier this morning, and they are said to still be in town before WrestleMania 41. PWInsider also notes that Rusev is expected to be returning to WWE programming “very soon.”

Rusev and AEW reportedly agreed on his departure from the promotion earlier this year.