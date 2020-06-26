Bad Luck Fale Looks Back at Bullet Club’s Internal War, Discusses Approach to Facing Okada

Bad Luck Fale spoke with NJPW for a new interview discussing the Bullet Club’s internal struggles that led to the Elite being kicked out of the group at the 2018 G1 Special and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On how he felt about Kenny Omega taking charge of Bullet Club in 2016: “It was exciting at first … I thought this was our chance to take what we had built and bring it to the States, bring it to the world. It got us a lot of notoriety, as a brand, but … it wasn’t taking what we had built overseas, it was taking Kenny and the Elite’s vision overseas. We weren’t wrestling the way we did, we were wrestling the way they did. It really felt like we were losing our identity.”

On his approach to wrestling Kazuchika Okada: “I always wanted to show him how tough I was. In a way, I wanted to show the world how tough he was. He’s wrestled a lot of great matches that were more American style, and I wanted him to wrestle more Japanese style against me.”

On the war within the Club between the Elite and him & Tama Tonga: “On the one hand it was a lot of fun, and then it was also that I didn’t give a f**k. BULLET CLUB was being taken in a direction I didn’t like, so I thought f**k it … Me and Tama just said to each other ‘let’s just have some fun’. We did, and I understand I almost got fired from it. But doing that, it brought some of our fans back. People that were fans of AJ and Karl that had gone away because the style had changed under Kenny.”