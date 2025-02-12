wrestling / News

Bam Margera Shares Training Pic With DDP, Darby Allin, Johnny TV

February 11, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jackass alumnus Bam Margera is getting in shape, and had a training session with Diamond Dallas Page, Darby Allin and Johnny TV. Margera posted a photo to Instagram of himself with the wrestling stars from a gym and yoga session in Atlanta.

Margera, who also posted a photo of himself and Allin with a salt pod depravation tank, wrote:

“A gym and yoga session with wrestling legend @diamonddallaspage and @darbyallin in Atlanta”

