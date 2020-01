Bar Wrestling 50 Results: David Arquette Teams with Joey Ryan and Colt Cabana

Bar Wrestling held their fiftieth event last night, “Ball Drop”, featuring David Arquette teaming with RJ City, Colt Cabana and Joey Ryan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Chris Bey def. Lucas Riley

* Andy Brown & Ray Rosas def. Revolt! (Caleb Konley & Zane Riley)

* Eli Everfly def. Douglas James

* Gisele Shaw def. Priscilla Kelly

* Dom Kubrick & Heather Monroe def. Ruby Raze & Tommy Dreamer

* Teddy Hart def. Jake Atlas

* Colt Cabana, David Arquette, Joey Ryan & RJ City def. The RockNES Monsters (BHK & Yuma), Rust Taylor & Watts