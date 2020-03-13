wrestling / News
Bar Wrestling 55 Results: Willie Mack Beats Chris Bey
Bar Wrestling held their 55th show, ‘Mamba’, Wednesday night at the Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles, California, with Willie Mack vs. Chris Bey in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:
* The RockNES Monsters (BHK & Yuma) def. The Wolf Zaddies (Che Cabrera & Tito Escondido)
* Joey Ryan def. Ray Rosas
* Adrian Quest & B-Boy def. Alex Ocean & Jamie Senegal
* Taya Valkyrie def. Andy Brown
* Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre) & Miranda Alize def. Doomfly (Delilah Doom & Eli Everfly) & Douglas James
* Willie Mack def. Chris Bey
Went to @BarWrestling last night.
Thoughts:@TheTayaValkyrie was amazing as usual! @MirandaAlize_
Can hang with ANYONE! 🔥✊🏽@EliEverfly entertaining!
Also, watch out for @Willie_Mack.. he's going to be a star someday. If he doesn't, then something is wrong with the system pic.twitter.com/O7amzEmNlD
— ChanMan 🕗 (@ChandranTheMan) March 12, 2020
Speed Kills.@BarWrestling @losluchas pic.twitter.com/SJ4NUEdFMW
— Douglas James (@DouglasJamesPro) March 12, 2020
@Willie_Mack with the frog splash @BarWrestling pic.twitter.com/KDY32ulXZI
— Rich⭐ (@West_Coast_SS) March 12, 2020
@RayRosas loves having fun with the fans @BarWrestling pic.twitter.com/88TisOyQ0h
— Rich⭐ (@West_Coast_SS) March 12, 2020
@MirandaAlize_ Lucha Style!!!@BarWrestling pic.twitter.com/7eHtPc1viJ
— Rich⭐ (@West_Coast_SS) March 12, 2020
