Bar Wrestling 55 Results: Willie Mack Beats Chris Bey

Bar Wrestling held their 55th show, ‘Mamba’, Wednesday night at the Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles, California, with Willie Mack vs. Chris Bey in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

* The RockNES Monsters (BHK & Yuma) def. The Wolf Zaddies (Che Cabrera & Tito Escondido)

* Joey Ryan def. Ray Rosas

* Adrian Quest & B-Boy def. Alex Ocean & Jamie Senegal

* Taya Valkyrie def. Andy Brown

* Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre) & Miranda Alize def. Doomfly (Delilah Doom & Eli Everfly) & Douglas James

* Willie Mack def. Chris Bey