Baron Corbin Says Everything WWE’s Done Has Been ‘For The Better’ In New Era

Baron Corbin believes that WWE is improved in all aspects during the company’s new era. The company entered a new stage of its existance when it merged with the UFC under Endeaver and, later, Triple H took over full creative control after Vince McMahon’s exit. Corbin was asked about the changes to the company since in an interview with Denise Salcedo and praised the company’s growth and new directions.

“I think everything we have done has been for the better,” Corbin said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “And the coolest thing with Endeavor, it’s such a global company. We’re going to Netflix, which will be global. We’re doing more PLEs outside the US, like we’re here in Berlin now. We had Glasgow; you had Australia; you had Paris. It’s so neat to do that.”

He continued, “We have never done that since I’ve been on the main roster, so to get over and experience the culture to this magnitude whether it’s a television show like tonight, with SmackDown or a PLE like tomorrow with Bash [in Berlin], it’s such a fun and exciting time. I think the fans haven’t been this excited for WWE in a long time.”

As Corbin noted, the company has held several events internationally in 2024 including Bash In Berlin, Elimination Chamber in Australia, Clash in the Castle 2024 and WWE Backlash in France. That will continue with the latest WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia and Survivor Series: WarGames in Canada in November.