Baron Corbin Says He’s Frustrated By How Many Wrestlers In WWE Are Content With Being ‘Blah’, Reveals What Matt Hardy Praised Him For Backstage

On the latest edition of After the Bell, Baron Corbin discussed how he wants to be in the top spot in WWE and how he gets frustrated that so many wrestlers in WWE are content with ‘being blah’ as well as what Matt Hardy told him backstage about being a true heel. Highlights are below.

On how he wants the top spot in WWE: “I respect Roman unbelievably, and Seth, and all those other guys, Brock Lesnar, and Cena, but I want their spot, that’s just the bottomline. I think that if you don’t want that spot, you don’t belong here, and I think that would frustrate a lot of people, because people are content at sitting in the middle, or sitting at home and getting paid, and that irritates me to no end because I’m going, ‘If you don’t want to be the best here, don’t be here, leave, because you’re hurting what we do.'”

On how many in WWE are content with being ‘blah’: “I want a whole roster of guys that want to be John Cena, not want to be John Cena, but they want to be on that level, they want to take what we do and fill stadiums every single night, they want to go out, whether there’s 1200 people there or 103,000 people there and they’re going to give you the same effort and performance that I expect, and I think that’s part of the problem with some of the guys here, is that they are just content with being blah, and for me, that’s what frustrates me about being in that main event spot but Roman’s still the guy. I want to be the guy that everybody is going, ‘Put me with Corbin, I want to draw some money with Corbin.’ I want Lesnar to go, ‘Hey, I want to work with him,’ or The Rock to go, ‘If I’m coming back for one more match, it’s with Corbin.'”

On Matt Hardy thanking him for being a true heel: “Matt Hardy pulled me aside on a Europe tour and he’s like, ‘Man, I want to say thank you, because you’re a true heel, dude, and you don’t care about what the internet says or what people says, and it’s really hard to do now days, and I appreciate it.’ And then I’m going, alright, I’m good for like two years, bro, I don’t need another compliment, because you’re getting it from people who matter.”

