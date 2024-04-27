Bayley Says Charlotte Flair Is ‘Itching’ To Return, Thinks Her Progress is Ahead of Schedule

Charlotte Flair has been out of action since suffering a knee injury in December, but could be healing faster than expected. In an interview with SportsKeeda, Bayley said that Flair appears to be recovering ahead of schedule and is ‘itching’ to make a comeback. Here are highlights:

On her goals after Wrestlemania: “I just want to keep growing, you know? I know I’m at the top level of when you think about women’s wrestling, especially in WWE, but you know, to be honest I don’t think I’m at that level yet. I want to get on posters. I want to be on the Tonight Show, I want to be on Jimmy Fallon’s show.

On Charlotte Flair’s injury: “I don’t know about soon. I hate seeing people get hurt and injured and taken out especially during this time of the year and miss Wrestlemania. Charlotte I’ve known for so long, I had her first match ever so I mean I was just in that position a couple years ago and I know how hard it is. I’m excited to have her back and I know she’s itching for it. She’s way ahead of schedule it looks like and I text her all the time like, ‘I hate you. How are you already doing this? How are you already doing that?’ So she is going to be a freaking force when she gets back.”