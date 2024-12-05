– During a recent interview with The Five Count, WWE Superstar Bayley discussed her goals in 2025 and her interest in taking on more of a leadership role in WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bayley on her goals for 2025: “I have to think about that myself. When I came back from injury in 2022, or the end of 2021, my main goal was not to become a champion again. I felt that I had already gotten that out of my system and accomplished a bunch of title runs. I really just wanted to see the women that I was with succeed, which were IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Just be that leader that can push them in the right direction or be a foundation of where they started on SmackDown.”

On how she enjoys helper younger talent: “From that, I really learned how much I enjoyed helping younger talent. For me, 2025 can be more of a leadership role. Not that I’m going to be out of the ring, but my goal is more bigger picture type things where I want to see the women’s division keep continuing the success that we’ve had these last few years and really start to take over and main event more shows, sell out more merch, and keep getting big. Wherever I can fit in on that, I’ll do my best at.”