Bayley Is Hoping For a Late Number For 2025 Royal Rumble

Bayley has prided herself on entering the women’s Royal Rumble early, but she’s thinking for this year’s Rumble she’d like to come in toward the end. The Smackdown star won the 2024 women’s Rumble after entering at #3, and she told Headliner Chicago that’s not something she wants to try and replicate.

“Throughout all the years, I wanted to get in there earlier so that I could have the most time and most opportunity to eliminate women,” she said (h/t to Fightful). “But I think coming in around like 28, 29 this year wouldn’t hurt,” she said. “It’d saved my body and hopefully, a bunch of people are eliminated by the time I get there, and then, get on that road to being a two-time Royal Rumble winner.”

The Royal Rumble takes place on February 1st, 2025 and will air live on Peacock and WWE Network.