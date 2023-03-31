Bayley Misses Mercedes Mone And Hopes “She’ll Come Back” To WWE

Speaking recently with The Ringer Wrestling Show, Bayley shared some details about her friendship with Mercedes Mone (fka WWE’s Sasha Banks) in advance of WrestleMania, where Bayley will be teaming with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to face off against Lita, Becky Lynch, and Trish Stratus (via Fightful). Bayley referenced missing Mone’s presence as the show approaches and expressed her hope that Mone might eventually return if the cirsumstances are right. You can fidn a few highlights from Bayley and listen to the full podcast below.

On watching Mone pursue her own goals outside WWE: “I was just texting her today or yesterday and was like, ‘Man, I miss having you here.’ I miss her in this environment. I miss her for the biggest show of the year. She’s who I feed off of for inspiration or ideas or (someone) to vent to. I know I can trust her the most. At the same time, what she’s doing, she’s carving a new path, she’s following her craziest dreams, she’s doing it literally on her own. You don’t have the WWE banner behind you. She’s doing everything she ever wanted, so successfully. To me, that’s inspiring. If she can do that on her own, I can be here without her and I’ll be okay. You start to feel sorry for yourself. ‘I need her, I have ideas and I don’t know who to talk to.’ I wouldn’t be in this position if it wasn’t for her. Seeing her do all that and seeing her so happy, and she’s so happy for me. In a weird way, I wish she was in this match because her dream match has been Trish Stratus, and she may get it someday. I’m like, ‘Man, I want you here.’ She’s like, ‘This is the coolest thing ever. It’s one of the biggest matches in your career, if not the biggest.’ She is there for me and I’m there for her and it’s the best.”

On her own hopes for Mone’s future: “I always hope she’ll come back. If she does or doesn’t, that’s fine. Whatever makes her happy. I think she’s definitely showing people there is more and there are other ways. If you get released, there is so much more you can do. You can go other avenues and be successful and be all over wrestling, globally, and show people that don’t get hired off their tryouts, ‘you can go over there and still be successful and have amazing matches.’ If WWE isn’t your thing, you can go over there and do that. She’s showing them that it’s okay and you don’t have to be in one place to feel like you succeeded. She’s doing so much.”