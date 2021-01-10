Bayley on How It Felt Becoming WWE’s First-Ever Women’s Grand Slam Champion

– WWE released a new sneak peek at the new episode of Broken Skull Sessions, where Steve Austin speaks to Bayley. In the new clip, Bayley discusses becoming the first-ever grand slam women’s champion in WWE history. The new episode is now available on the WWE Network. Below are some highlights and the clip:

Bayley on becoming the first grand slam champion: “I didn’t realize it until I got back to the hotel, and I was getting all these tweets. Fans know more than I do, you know? And they keep up with everything. They were like, ‘First-ever women’s grand slam blah blah blah blah,’ and I was like, ‘Whoa! That’s crazy!’ This night was freaking huge for me. This was one of those nights with a huge reaction, and I was in the crowd, and I felt like invincible and I couldn’t believe it. Plus, Sash wasn’t there, and it felt like I finally spread my wings, you know, because I didn’t have her for a couple months. And then I did this, and then I felt like I could breathe again, and I’m doing okay with that. I’m doing okay.”

On her frustrations before it happened: “Yeah, this is a time where I was frustrated so much. At SummerSlam, I wrestled Ember Moon, I think the way it was presented to me wasn’t the way that it played out. And then our match, didn’t even match what it could’ve been, so I felt like I was not feeling good. I felt like I wasn’t bringing anything to the table, and I wasn’t doing anything for the division or the company. And it was, I don’t know, it was really, really bothering me.”

