Bayley Pays Tribute to Sara Lee at WWE Extreme Rules With Wrist Tape

– During her Raw Women’s Title Match last night at WWE Extreme Rules, Bayley paid tribute to the late Sara Lee, who tragically passed away last week at the age of 30.

Bayley shared a photo of the wrist tape she wore during her match last night, which had Sara’s name written on it. You can see the tweet and photo she shared below.

Sara Lee is a former WWE-contracted talent and the winner of the 2015 Tough Enough season. If fans would like to donate to Sara Lee’s memorial fund to benefit Sara’s husband, Cory “Wesley Blake” Weston, and their children, you can find the GoFundMe link HERE.

At last night’s Extreme Rules, Bayley competed in a Ladder Match for the Raw Women’s Title against reigning champion Bianca Belair. Belair defeated the former women’s champion to retain her title.