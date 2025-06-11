wrestling / News
Bayley Shares Photo of RAW Return, Sends Out A Message
June 11, 2025 | Posted by
As previously reported, Bayley made her WWE return at RAW last Monday, attacking Becky Lynch as Lyra Valkyria looked on. In posts on Twitter, the former Women’s champion sent out a message along with photos of her attack on Lynch.
She wrote: “You were never broken, you were becoming.”
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 10, 2025
you were never broken, you were becoming pic.twitter.com/TcuLJn2Ha4
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 10, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Matt Cardona Demands Shotzi Blackheart Stop Using ‘Indy God’ & ‘Death Match King’
- Backstage Notes on CM Punk Going to Saudi Arabia for WWE Night of Champions 2025
- Mike Santana Reportedly Receiving Significant WWE Interest Following Recent NXT Appearances
- Matt Riddle Details Verbal Lashing He Received From John Cena