Bayley Shares Photo of RAW Return, Sends Out A Message

June 11, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bayley WWE Raw 6-9-25 Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Bayley made her WWE return at RAW last Monday, attacking Becky Lynch as Lyra Valkyria looked on. In posts on Twitter, the former Women’s champion sent out a message along with photos of her attack on Lynch.

She wrote: “You were never broken, you were becoming.

