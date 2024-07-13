Bayley Recalls Making Her Decision to Turn Heel

– While speaking to Cody Rhodes on What Do You Wanna Talk About, WWE Women’s Champion Bayley looked back on her heel turn in 2019. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bayley on being nervous about her heel turn: “Yes, I was more so nervous because I thought, what if it didn’t work? But, I was also in that spot where that character, the fan favorite bubbly baby face wasn’t working either. So it was kind of like I was at a crossroads of, if I never try this then i’ll never know. I always, as a fan, wanted to do everything. I wanna be a good guy, I wanna be a bad guy, I wanna be in a love story, I wanna do the craziest things cause I want all of that experience. I was a little nervous when I first started because I thought I would get a lot of female Cena comments, which is the best compliment I could ever get in that character, but I also was like, I wanna try different things.”

On turning heel being her decision: “So, turning to a bad guy was my decision because I felt that I was going nowhere and the fact that they actually wanted to go with it, it was perfect timing. I cut my hair off and had to go in to see if it was okay. They cut off my whole gimmick and luckily they approved of it and liked it. I just think that is really when, I mean, I had so much fun with that character but being able to embrace myself and my own personality in a real way — and I always try to connect who I really am with my character and it just felt like I was growing as a person inside. Being able to share that with the audience, it just felt like the right time and it was scary, but I think that’s what made it good.”